Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,173,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,685 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $70,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 276,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after buying an additional 13,053 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in Altria Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.06. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

