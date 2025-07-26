Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,605 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after buying an additional 284,174 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,172,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,557,000 after buying an additional 114,397 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 25,155.8% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 45,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 45,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,115,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,063,000 after buying an additional 53,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $158.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $151.90 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

