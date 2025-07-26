Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 171,500 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 171.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $70.58 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average is $64.92.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.72.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

