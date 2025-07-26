Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.51. The stock has a market cap of $190.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.26.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

