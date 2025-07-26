Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 3,526 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of KLA by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $849.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,164. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,798. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 0.2%

KLAC stock opened at $902.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $551.33 and a twelve month high of $945.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $862.09 and its 200-day moving average is $761.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. KLA’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

