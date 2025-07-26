GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $49,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE GE opened at $271.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $287.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.00. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $272.83.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

