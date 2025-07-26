Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 2,047 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,144,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.50.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.6%

DE stock opened at $517.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $513.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.78. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78. The stock has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.