Lifeworks Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $84.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $84.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.59.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

