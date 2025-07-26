DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $13.78 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,703 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 2.0% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $4,179,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $12,236,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Blackstone by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 200,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,819,775.92. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone acquired 1,189,532 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,178,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,388,604.62. This trade represents a 39.79% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,849,769 shares of company stock worth $54,932,307 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.71.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.1%

BX stock opened at $177.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.05%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

