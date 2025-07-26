DE Burlo Group Inc. Buys 88,670 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 235.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 88,670 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 3.1% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,955,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $327,390,000 after buying an additional 165,770 shares during the period. Fischer Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Syntax Research Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 143.5% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 38,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 22,914 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 789,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.08.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $290.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $292.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

