6,328 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $81.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.51. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Scotiabank set a $92.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.