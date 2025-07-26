Sather Financial Group Inc Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the period. Visa comprises 5.0% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $76,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $356.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.00. The firm has a market cap of $658.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $254.51 and a one year high of $375.51.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.52.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

