GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,023,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,617 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,390,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,343 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,763,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,739,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

