Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 813 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,101 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343,007 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $88,894,000 after buying an additional 38,627 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,056 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,776,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,200. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $316.06 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.69, a PEG ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.75.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

