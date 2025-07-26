Stevens Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $269.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.27. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $599,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,148,365.76. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 33,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,091,796 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.16.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

