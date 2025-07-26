Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 81.6% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

