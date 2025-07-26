Equitable Trust Co. Sells 477 Shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,203,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,984,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 368.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 666,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after buying an additional 524,198 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,272,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,143,000 after buying an additional 442,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,533,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.5%

SON stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Sonoco Products Company has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.34 per share, with a total value of $220,861.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,643.60. This represents a 22.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Howard Coker purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.17 per share, for a total transaction of $823,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 502,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,682,367.05. The trade was a 4.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,366 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

