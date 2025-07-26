Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI set a $144.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $166.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $174.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.