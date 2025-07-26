Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 57,039 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,039 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $64,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.32 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average of $78.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2903 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

