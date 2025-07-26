iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 105.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 162,279 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $18,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $62.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

