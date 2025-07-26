Brookwood Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $94.96 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

