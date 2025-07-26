Phoenix Financial Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 85.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,114.87.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,540. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $63,426.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,636. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $6,015,106. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $968.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $200.37 billion, a PE ratio of 121.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,000.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $953.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

