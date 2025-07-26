Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 24,100 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $15,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CINF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,652,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 93,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,421,000 after buying an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 285,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,565,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $149.40 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.43 and a 12-month high of $161.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

