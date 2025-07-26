RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in RTX were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $156.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $157.33.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,530 shares of company stock worth $3,080,191. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.88.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

