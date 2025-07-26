Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $28,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,073,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,630,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,585,000 after purchasing an additional 26,811 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,096,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,531.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $1,477.11 and a 12 month high of $2,402.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,727.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,828.87.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.99, for a total value of $5,967,987.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 44,338 shares in the company, valued at $69,432,864.62. This represents a 7.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total value of $1,663,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 242 shares in the company, valued at $505,175. This represents a 76.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,906 shares of company stock worth $45,222,913 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Baird R W raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Griffin Securities set a $2,000.00 price target on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,293.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,218.64.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

