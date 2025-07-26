LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Stake Boosted by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 55,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,980. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $578,457.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 79,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,328. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $32.81 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $36.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3,281.10 and a beta of 1.01.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $188.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.