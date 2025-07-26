Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 26,501 Shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,838 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,501 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Matador Resources worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Matador Resources by 262.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,517,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,108 shares in the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,894,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,698,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,824,000 after acquiring an additional 555,245 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,509,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 734,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,330,000 after acquiring an additional 370,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen upgraded Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, COO Christopher P. Calvert purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $61,695.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 36,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,245. The trade was a 4.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Thomas Elsener acquired 750 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 111,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,999.70. The trade was a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,850 shares of company stock worth $601,103. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:MTDR opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.46. Matador Resources Company has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $64.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Matador Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

