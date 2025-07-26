Nvwm LLC Sells 5,611 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,102,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,646,455,000 after acquiring an additional 496,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,732,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,653,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Shopify by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,516,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,039,000 after purchasing an additional 968,026 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Shopify by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,752,834,000 after buying an additional 7,316,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,774,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,678,865,000 after buying an additional 1,682,326 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.16.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $124.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.92. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.