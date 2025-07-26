Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $29,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victrix Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.4% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $434.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $434.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.33.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

