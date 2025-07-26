The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $34,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% in the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $339.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $400.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $348.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

