Equitable Trust Co. Sells 79 Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total transaction of $208,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,886 shares in the company, valued at $31,153,412.40. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $512.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $489.03 and a 200 day moving average of $475.67. Moody’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $378.71 and a 52 week high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

