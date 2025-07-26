42,817 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,817 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,890,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,170,209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31,049.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,330 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,702 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,105,000 after purchasing an additional 716,041 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,397,266,000 after purchasing an additional 639,146 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $332.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 84.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.73. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $335.16.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,328,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 209,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,959,880. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $306,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 105,499 shares in the company, valued at $32,319,618.65. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,795 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,087. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $358.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.57.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

