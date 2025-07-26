Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys 82,817 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,817 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $19,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Datadog by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299,688 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Datadog by 17,477.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,016,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $462,910,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2,804.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,749,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BTIG Research set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.79.

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 9,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,420,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 212,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,848,600. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total transaction of $2,211,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 399,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,864,376.10. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 957,666 shares of company stock valued at $117,576,223. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

DDOG opened at $149.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.84. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

