DE Burlo Group Inc. Acquires 16,825 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 239.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 3.3% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,770,000. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $481,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Down 0.0%

Netflix stock opened at $1,180.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market cap of $501.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,236.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,071.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total transaction of $30,566,289.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,421.70. This represents a 98.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,923 shares of company stock worth $222,445,095 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

