DE Burlo Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $521.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.74 and a 1-year high of $582.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.91%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $533.86.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

