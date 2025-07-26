Sather Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,281 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 3.5% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $53,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $5,285,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.3%

QUALCOMM stock opened at $158.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.03. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $182.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,735. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.86.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

