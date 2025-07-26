Brookwood Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $31,029,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,199,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citizens Jmp cut KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 82,171,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,844,191,703.20. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 130,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $15,929,644.75. Following the sale, the chairman owned 73,006,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,882,642,696.74. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $152.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.