Trilogy Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $229.58 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.59 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The firm has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.29.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

