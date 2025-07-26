Private Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 203,002 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 615,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,006,826.25. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,880.80. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,775. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $116.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.88. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.43 and a 52-week high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

