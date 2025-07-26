Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Buys Shares of 4,226 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 569.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:CAH opened at $157.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.42 and a 200-day moving average of $141.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.05 and a twelve month high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

