Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Makes New Investment in Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,862 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS owned about 0.08% of Kimbell Royalty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,208,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 294,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $26,540.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 47,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,180.01. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kimbell Royalty from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kimbell Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Kimbell Royalty Trading Up 0.8%

Kimbell Royalty stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.51. Kimbell Royalty has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $84.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. Kimbell Royalty had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Kimbell Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,760.00%.

About Kimbell Royalty

