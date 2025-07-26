Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 27,187 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,187 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $22,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,844,000 after acquiring an additional 82,758 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,589,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,834,000 after purchasing an additional 440,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $497,648,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,112,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,551,000 after acquiring an additional 347,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Compass Point began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $142.00 price objective on Phillips 66 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

NYSE:PSX opened at $124.91 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.34%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $571,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,490. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,750. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

