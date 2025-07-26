Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 17,530,772 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,565,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,530,772 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 1.18% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $37,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,954,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,817,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,784,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,403,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,240,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $32,890.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 999,754 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,528.92. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN opened at $5.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.59%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

