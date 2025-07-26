Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 59.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $21,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $709.00 to $717.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $739.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $737.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $686.08 and its 200 day moving average is $651.62. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $740.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.