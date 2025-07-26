14,448 Shares in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,349,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,479,000 after acquiring an additional 278,193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,330,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,515,000 after acquiring an additional 699,877 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 592.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,918,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,887,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,536,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,201,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,192,000 after acquiring an additional 23,837 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.68. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.86 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $313.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 106.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 78,162 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,644.64. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

