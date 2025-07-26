Assetmark Inc. Reduces Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $33,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,143 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $97.71. The stock has a market cap of $190.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.51.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

