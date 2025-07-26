Assetmark Inc. Has $35.90 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $35,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $638,050,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $185,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,496,859,000 after purchasing an additional 928,429 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16,197.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,827,000 after purchasing an additional 601,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 33,693.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 457,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $75,019,000 after purchasing an additional 456,553 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.59.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ FANG opened at $144.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $203.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 24.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 120,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.