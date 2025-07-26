Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 3,947 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,947 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 330.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,371,848,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269,572 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,016,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 311.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293,874 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 330.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,292,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671,235 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ANET opened at $114.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.94.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $794,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,298.24. This represents a 10.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $76,663,118.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,900. This trade represents a 96.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,177,878 shares of company stock worth $119,281,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. BNP Paribas downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

