Burney Co. Acquires 883 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:CMG opened at $46.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average is $52.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

