Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,014 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $47,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 219,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,397,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,395,000 after acquiring an additional 63,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 37,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 95.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

